Bruins Announce Their Rookie Camp Roster | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the Bruins’ decision to open the season without a captain, 9/11’s impact on the hockey world, and the start of Bruins rookie camp.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
0:00 Intro
1:04 Remembering those lost on 9/11
11:07 Don Sweeney confirms Bruins will start the season without a captain
24:00 Gametime
25:42 PrizePicks
26:42 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!
28:58 Takeaways from 22nd Annual Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament
39:00 Bruins announce roster and schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects challenge
45:06 Thanks for watching!
Pucks with Haggs is Powered by
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!
🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co
Take the guesswork out of buying NHL tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Terms apply. What time is it? Gametime!