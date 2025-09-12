Close Menu
Bruins Announce Their Rookie Camp Roster | Pucks with Haggs

Updated:1 Min Read
Apr 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Fraser Minten (93) controls the puck while New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) defends during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the Bruins’ decision to open the season without a captain, 9/11’s impact on the hockey world, and the start of Bruins rookie camp.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
0:00 Intro
1:04 Remembering those lost on 9/11
11:07 Don Sweeney confirms Bruins will start the season without a captain
28:58 Takeaways from 22nd Annual Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament
39:00 Bruins announce roster and schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects challenge
45:06 Thanks for watching!

