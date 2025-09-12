Bruins Announce Their Rookie Camp Roster | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the Bruins’ decision to open the season without a captain, 9/11’s impact on the hockey world, and the start of Bruins rookie camp.

1:04 Remembering those lost on 9/11

11:07 Don Sweeney confirms Bruins will start the season without a captain

28:58 Takeaways from 22nd Annual Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament

39:00 Bruins announce roster and schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects challenge

