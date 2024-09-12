On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan sit down to discuss the latest updates on the Jeremy Swayman contract situation, and take a closer look at Bruins defensive core as they are officially the heaviest team in the NHL. That, and much more!

– NHL insiders on Jeremy Swayman

– Is Swayman worth the Charlie McAvoy contract?

– Depth on defense

– The Bruins are the heaviest team in the NHL

– Should we worry about team speed?

