Bruins at Breaking Point, Team USA & Offseason | Pucks with Haggs

On this mailbag episode of Pucks with Haggs, host Joe Haggerty answers your Bruins questions in a new edition of the Hagg Bag.
Haggs opens with Team USA’s recent win and dives into the Bruins’ breaking point, Florida’s playoff dominance, and the Hurricanes’ future. He discusses potential coaching candidates for Boston and how the Bruins evaluate talent.
EPISODE TIMELINE:
0:00 Mailbag episode
3:57 – Team USA win
9:53 – Bruins’ breaking point
12:16 – Hurricanes at crossroads
14:01 – Florida’s playoff dominance
16:09 – Bruins coaching candidates
18:54 – Marco potential
21:35 – Bruins content sources
24:21 – Edmonton’s playoff chance
26:37 – Coaching vs management debate
28:40 – Montgomery’s playoff issues
31:09 – Sweeney’s coaching decisions 3
4:20 – Bruins’ talent recognition
36:30 – closing remarks
