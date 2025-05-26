Bruins at Breaking Point, Team USA & Offseason | Pucks with Haggs

On this mailbag episode of Pucks with Haggs, host Joe Haggerty answers your Bruins questions in a new edition of the Hagg Bag.

Haggs opens with Team USA’s recent win and dives into the Bruins’ breaking point, Florida’s playoff dominance, and the Hurricanes’ future. He discusses potential coaching candidates for Boston and how the Bruins evaluate talent.

EPISODE TIMELINE:

0:00 Mailbag episode

3:57 – Team USA win

9:53 – Bruins’ breaking point

12:16 – Hurricanes at crossroads

14:01 – Florida’s playoff dominance

16:09 – Bruins coaching candidates

18:54 – Marco potential

21:35 – Bruins content sources

24:21 – Edmonton’s playoff chance

26:37 – Coaching vs management debate

28:40 – Montgomery’s playoff issues

31:09 – Sweeney’s coaching decisions 3

4:20 – Bruins’ talent recognition

36:30 – closing remarks

