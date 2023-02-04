Join The Network Subscribe
Poke the Bear

Bruins Avoid Bo Horvat Trade & Pavel Zacha Looks Worth It

Poke The Bear with Conor Ryan Ep. 133
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss the Bruins staying out of the Bo Horvat trade. The guys get into what a comparable trade would’ve looked like for the Bruins. They also get into Brandon Carlo, Pavel Zacha and the Bruins win over Toronto.

1:00 – Conor’s going on vacation so get ready for TONS of Bruins news

3:00 – Bruins do the right thing with Bo Horvat

8:00 – Bruins get a huge win in Toronto

14:00 – Pavel Zacha looks terrific since signing his extension

18:00 – Tom Brady for fan banner captain…?

