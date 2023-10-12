Bruins Beat Blackhawks on Opening Night

BOSTON — David Pastrnak netted a goal to take the lead in the second period and later added an empty-netter, leading the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win against Chicago on Wednesday.

The Bruins win overshadowed the debut NHL goal by Blackhawks’ rookie sensation, Connor Bedard. Vezina Trophy recipient Linus Ullmark recorded 20 saves, ensuring a victorious season opener for the Bruins. Rookie Matthew Poitras marked his NHL debut with an assist on Frederic’s goal. Joe Haggerty provides a live update from TD Garden post-game.

