Bruins Beat Hurricanes 3-1 Without Tuukka Rask, David Pastrnak

After shocking news of Tuukka Rask's opt out the Bruins rallied around one another to post a 3-1 win and take a 2-1 series lead over Carolina.

No Tuukka Rask, no David Pastrnak. No problem for the Boston Bruins who defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday to take a 2-1 series lead in their best of 7 first round matchup.

The Bruins began the day learning that their number one goaltender and Vezina Trophy finalist Tuukka Rask had opted out of the NHL playoffs for family reasons. Soon after Pastrnak was ruled out for the second straight game with an undisclosed injury.

No Tuukka Rask, no David Pastrnak. No problem for the Boston Bruins who defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday to take a 2-1 series lead in their best of 7 first round matchup. The Bruins began the day learning that their number one goaltender and Vezina Trophy finalist Tuukka Rask had opt

Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak stepped up for the Bruins and played a near flawless game in place of Rask, making 29 saves on 30 shots. Charlie Coyle, Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand scored Boston’s goals.

The two teams played through a scoreless first period with the Canes carrying the edge in play. Boston got on the board early in the second on a tremendous goal by Coyle who batted a rebound out of mid-air and past Canes goaltender Peter Mrazek (who was back in net in place of game two winner James Reimer,)

The Red Sox could actually use Charlie Coyle. What a goal. 1-0 Bruins pic.twitter.com/wXNy4SOVSw — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) August 15, 2020

Boston dominated the entire second period pumping 20 shots at Mrazek but could not extend their lead. Bruins took a 2-0 lead early in the 3rd. With the B’s on the penalty kill, Coyle ripped a shot from just inside the left faceoff that was tipped home by a driving Sean Kuraly.

Sean Kuraly only scores huge goals. Great play from Charlie Coyle pic.twitter.com/X1y6kg1lqA — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) August 15, 2020

Halak gave one back though, a terrible misplay trying to handle and then clear the puck behind his own net. The attempted clear was gloved down by Nino Niederreiter who calmly put the puck into a virtually empty Bruins net to cut Boston’s lead to 2-1.

That’s as close as Carolina would get however. Brad Marchand added an empty-net goal with 30 second left put the game to bed, giving the Bruins a two-goal lead.

With the win, Boston takes a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven first round series with Game 4 scheduled for Monday.