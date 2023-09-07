Projecting Opening Night Third and Fourth Lines

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss projected opening night third and fourth lines on the latest episode of “The Bruins Beat” Podcast. They also tackle the question of who will be better this season: Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman? The guys conclude by diving into their projections for what the bottom six will look like come Opening Night.

