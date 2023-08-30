Jim Montgomery’s Projected Top Six For Bruins & Expectations for Montgomery

On the latest episode of the “Bruins Beat Podcast,” Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss Jim Montgomery’s latest interview with the Boston Herald. The guys dive into Montgomery’s projected top six, how Pavel Zacha can keep improving and whether or not Montgomery the right coach for this group?



Timeline:

0:00 – Jim Montgomery speaks for the first time since the end of last season

3:00 – Reacting to Montgomery’s projected top six

7:00 – How much can Pavel Zacha grow?

13:00 – Comparing Pavel Zacha to David Krejci

18:00 – Montgomery has high expectations for Trent Frederic…on the third line

22:00 – Is Montgomery the right coach for this group?

