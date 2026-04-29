Bruins Best Players Step up to Force Game 6 | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the Game 5 win in Buffalo how the Bruins extended the series. Also, why James Hagens wasn’t put in the lineup.

0:00 – Welcome in Mick Collageo

3:34 – Takeaways from Bruins 2-1 OT win over Sabers in Game 5

15:20 – Thoughts on David Pastrnak performance

16:50 – Awaken 180

17:54 – Prizepicks

20:45 – Subscribe to the podcast!

21:20 – More on David Pastrnak performance

22:47 – James Hagens not in Lineup for Games 4 & 5

Should James Hagens play game 6 in the Bruins-Sabers series?@HackswithHaggs doesn’t think so: “Mikey Eyssimont, Alex Steeves there’s zero doubt in my mind they are bigger helps towards winning a game in the playoffs than James Hagens right now.” pic.twitter.com/BY2KGcMoyY — Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) April 29, 2026

30:22 – Looking at potential lineup changes for Game 6

37:04 – Joe & Mick answer your questions!

37:17 – Looking at lineup changes made in Game 5

42:07 – Will Viktor Arvidsson return for game 6?

44:56 – Praise to Swayman

46:54 – Thoughts on NHL playoff matchups

54:06 – Future of Brady Tkachuk with Senators

56:10 – Wrapping up!

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