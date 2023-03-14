Boston Bruins vs Chicago Blackhawks FanDuel Betting Odds, Preview & Prediction

The Boston Bruins with another original 6 matchup on Tuesday as they head to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Blackhawks. The Bruins are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday and will look to flex their muscles against the lowly Blackhawks to get back in the win column.

FanDuel Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Spread : Bruins -1.5 (-172), Oilers +1.5 (+142)

: Bruins -1.5 (-172), Oilers +1.5 (+142) Money Line: Bruins (-480), Blackhawks (+360)

Bruins (-480), Blackhawks (+360) Over/Under: OVER 5.5 (-140), UNDER 5.5 (+112)

Top Props

Linus Ullmark & Petr Mrazek both Over 2.5 Goals Against (+260)

(+260) David Pastrnak & Seth Jones both Over 0.5 Assists (+420)

(+420) Brad Marchand & Tyler Bertuzzi both Over 0.5 Goals (+920)

Bruins Injury Updates

Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm is likely back after missing Sunday’s game. He took a puck to the foot over the weekend. Lindholm took part in the team’s morning skate on the 2nd D-pairing with Dmitry Orlov and is considered a game time decision though looking likely he’ll play.

Brandon Carlo got shaken up on Sunday after taking a spill. He finished the game but will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Linus Ullmark is back between the pipes tonight. Ullmark is 33-4-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injury Updates

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is out indefinitely with an undisclosed illness.

The Breakdown

This is a tale of two teams going in opposite directions. The Bruins are marching towards one of the most dominant regular seasons in NHL history with an eye on Lord Stanley’s Cup. While the The Chicago Blackhawks are tanking for Connor Bedard. The two teams faced each other once this season, a lopsided 6-1 Bruins victory. Since then the Blackhawks have sold off a good chink of their core, dealing away future hall of famer Patrick Kane, center Max Domi, and winger Sam Lafferty among others. A lopsided matchup this was likely to be, but just how lopsided?

Prediction

It’s a pretty pricey puck line but it’s just hard to see Chicago being able to keep this one close. The Bruins are obviously a juggernaut but also coming off a bad loss to the Red Wings that they’ll wanna try and shake off. Chicago meanwhile has lost seven of their last eight games, including one to the Anaheim Ducks, one of just two teams with a worse record than they have.

Final Score: Bruins 5 Blackhawks 1