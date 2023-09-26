Early Thoughts from Bruins Camp

Welcome to another episode of Pucks with Haggs, Joe Haggerty is joined once again by Evan Marinofsky from the New England Hockey Journal. Together, they delve into their initial takeaways from the Boston Bruins training camp. Which players are making a mark early on? How do the team members feel about Brad Marchand taking the helm as captain? What are the key narratives to watch? Dive in as Evan and Joe break it down.

