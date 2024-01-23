Bruins Currently Favorites to Win NHL’s Presidents’ Trophy For Second Year in a Row

Boston’s hockey team has their mojo back.

After a 9-4 thumping of the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Saturday night and a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, the Bruins sit at 29-8-9 on the season and lead the Eastern Conference with 67 points.

Do they have what it takes to win the NHL’s Presidents’ Trophy for the second year in a row? They’re currently the favorites to do so according to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook. Here are the odds:

NHL Presidents’ Trophy – 2023-24

Boston Bruins +290

Vancouver Canucks +350

Winnipeg Jets +420

Colorado Avalanche +750

Dallas Stars +1200

New York Rangers +1400

For those who don’t know, the Presidents’ Trophy is the honor given to the NHL team with the most points at the end of the regular season.

While the feat, you would think, should be considered an accomplishment, it also comes with a heavy burden. The honor is considered a curse by many as the winner hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013. In fact, the winner has only made the conference finals once in that span (2014-15 New York Rangers).

The Bruins were the latest to fall victim to the President’s Trophy curse last season. After posting a 65-12-5 record in 2022-23 and tallying 135 points, the highest mark in NHL history, Boston lost their first-round matchup, in seven games, to the eventual Stanley Cup runner-up Florida Panthers.

Now, in 2023-24, the Bruins are once again the favorites to win the Trophy at +290 according to FanDuel.

To date, Boston is second in the NHL in points (67), tied for fourth in wins (29), and has the third-highest goal differential in hockey at +41. They’re also 6-1-3 in their last ten and are riding a five-game winning streak.

With 36 games to go, the Bruins are hitting their stride at the right time and while you’d never expect them to throw games down the stretch, you wonder how much they won’t want that Presidents’ Trophy pressure on them this time around.

