Bruins David Pastrnak In Mix to Lead NHL in Goals as Wins Continue to Pile Up

Every year since 1998-99, the NHL has awarded the player who scores the most goals in a given season with the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy.

Richard was the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season and was also the first to reach 500 career goals. Hence, he gets the naming rights.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak, who won the award alongside Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (a nine-time winner) is 2019-20, has among the highest odds to win it again this season according to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s a look at their top ten:

Odds to Win Rocket Richard Trophy – 2023-24

Auston Matthews +135

David Pastrnak +360

Leon Draisaitl +470

Connor McDavid +500

Mikko Rantanen +1500

Alex DeBrincat +2200

Jack Hughes +3000

Kirill Kaprizov +3000

Tage Thompson +3300

Nikita Kucherov +3500

Through Boston’s first 12 games, Pastrnak is once again their leading scorer. The three-time All-Star is currently third in the NHL in goals with nine behind Auston Matthews (12) and Brock Boeser (10), and is just on pace to either tie or break his 2022 tally of 61.

Pastrnak signed a contract extension worth $90 million in March of last season, tying him to Boston for the next eight seasons.

The good news on that front? His team is once again a wagon. The Bruins sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 10-1-1 record and are only behind the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) in the entire league standings.

Not only is Pastrnak playing A+ hockey, but the rest of his team is as well. Goalies Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark are holding their own between the pipes and along with their stout defense (despite missing Charlie McAvoy due to suspension) have allowed the least amount of goals in the NHL with just 23.

Offensively, Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, James van Riemsdyk, and rookie Matthiew Poitras are helping Pastrnak carry the load with 6, 4, 4, and 4 goals respectively.

Following their disaster of a finish last April where they were eliminated in the first round after a historic regular season, the Bruins will look to avenge their demons during this campaign. After a red-hot start, this looks to be the team that can do it.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.