Bruins Down Blue Jackets in Electric Matchup

The Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in a shootout, overcoming a 3-0 deficit to earn a victory as the playoffs approach.

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan go LIVE to break down Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

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