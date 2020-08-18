Bruins Explode for Four Goals in Third Period, Defeat Hurricanes 4-3 in Game 4

Carolina Hurricanes -- and former Toronto Maple Leafs -- goaltender James Reimer absolutely sees the Boston Bruins in his nightmares.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer relived a nightmare — more like reality — on Monday night against the Boston Bruins.

Before we explain how, let’s take a stroll through how things went from solid to horrendous for the former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender.

Recap

The first period didn’t go as planned for the Bruins. Almost midway through the frame, Justin Williams fired a shot past Jaroslav Halak to give the Hurricanes an early 1-0 lead.

That’s how things stood after one period at Scotiabank Arena. However, things didn’t get much easier for the Bruins during the middle frame. Jordan Martinook gave Carolina a 2-0 lead about 12 minutes into the second period, catching Halak off his line.

The Bruins went down the tunnel down 0-2 headed into the third period, but that’s not all she wrote in this one.

Jake DeBrusk finally got the Bruins on the board with his first goal of the playoffs by beating Reimer to a loose puck 7:26 into the third period.

Shortly after, Connor Clifton — noted Canes’ playoff killer — tied the game by scoring his first of the playoffs.

And, well, then you can leave it up to the pest himself, Brad Marchand, who gave Boston a 3-2 lead at 11:40 of the period.

DeBrusk then tallied his second of the night, Boston’s fourth goal of the game, to give the B’s a solid 4-2 lead.

If you’re keeping count, that’s four goals in a little over five minutes.

The Hurricanes didn’t quit, though, after letting the game get away from them. Teuvo Tervainen cut Boston’s lead to 4-3 with the extra skater on the ice… but it was too late.

The Bruins, after exploding in the third period, have taken a 3-1 series lead on the Hurricanes and have the opportunity to win the series on Wednesday.

Three Stars of the Game

You have to give DeBrusk the first star of the game in this one as he ignited the B’s offense with his third period goal.

The second star of the game, of course, is Clifton, who notched a goal and an assist in the victory.

Finally, Ondrej Kase looked terrific all night. Despite not scoring, he capped off Game 4 with two assists, earning himself third star honors.

Play of the Game

There are plenty of options to choose from for play of the game, but DeBrusk’s second goal of the night stood out… specifically because of the play by his linemates.

The chemistry of David Krejci, Ondrej Kase and Jake DeBrusk is off the charts. DeBrusk with the finish. Wow pic.twitter.com/L0DHEtbr30 — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) August 18, 2020

As Evan Marinofsky points out, David Krejci and Kase made DeBrusk’s night a lot easier by handing him the puck and allowing him to get to work.

Tweet of the Night

Shout out to Conor Ryan, who consistently puts out some fire tweets during B’s games.

james reimer vs. the bruins in the third period pic.twitter.com/Z5LhZg37wM — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) August 18, 2020

Looking Ahead

If the Bruins play like they did in the third period through 60 minutes in Game 5, this series should be over by Wednesday.

Clifton looked very good in this game, so don’t expect him to come out of the lineup in favor of Jeremy Lauzon any time soon.

Jordan Staal exited the third period with an undisclosed injury and did not return. If he’s out for Game 5, along with Andrei Svechnikov, the Hurricanes will be in some serious trouble.

Will Rod Brind’Amour turn back to Petr Mrazek in goal? It seems that way after Reimer’s third period disaster.

Game 5 between these two teams is set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET — buckle up!