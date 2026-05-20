Bruins Fans Should Get Excited About Fraser Minten | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the Bruins players at world championships, including Fraser Minten playing some very strong hockey for Team Canada. They also answer Bruins fan questions as well.

0:00 – Welcome in Mick Colageo!

4:21 – Former Bruins Draft Pick Oskar Jellvik signs with Swedish League

7:06 – Reacting to latest in NHL Playoffs

18:26 – Awaken 180

19:32 – Prizepicks

21:39 – Subscribe to the podcast!

22:13 – More Reacting to latest in NHL Playoffs

24:12 – Fraser Minten shining for team Canada

25:48 – James Hagens struggling at World Championships

34:17 – Joe & Mick answer your Bruins questions

34:34 – Should Bruins trade James Hagens or Dean Letourneau for Robert Thomas

42:11 – Joe & Mick answer your Bruins questions

1:10:56 – Wrapping up!

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