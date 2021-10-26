Bruins Finally Get Back To Work After Four Days Off And The Injury Bug Has Officially Hit

On the latest edition of the Black N’ Gold Hockey Podcast on the CLNS Media Network, hosts Heather Ingerson and Mark Allred discuss all the news and updates from the NHL Boston Bruins as the 2021/22 regular season continues. Last week after a frustrating four days off, the Bruins got back to work with three games against the Philadelphia Flyers, Buffalo Sabres, and a matinee on Sunday against the San Jose Sharks.

After four games, the B’s have a 3-1-0 record with six points and sit in the fourth position in an eight-team Atlantic Division. Although it’s early in the new NHL season, the injury bug has certainly hit this Boston club, having veterans on the shelf rest while developing youth from the AHL Providence get chances.

The Bruins have a back-to-back road trip this week against the Atlantic Division-leading (5-0-0) Florida Panthers on Wednesday and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday evening. The B’s travel home to play the Panthers on Saturday night for the second tilt against the Florida wagon in four days.

