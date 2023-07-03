Bruins Free Agent Reaction: Milan Lucic Returns, Betuzzi Likely Gone & More Signings

Joe Haggerty, your trusted host of Pucks with Haggs, welcomes back Mick Colageo, a seasoned editor/writer covering the Boston Bruins for The Standard-Times. In this episode, the duo takes a deep dive into the opening day of free agency, reacting to the big moves made by Bruins’ general manager Don Sweeney.

Sweeney has made his mark by signing a barrage of seasoned veterans including forwards Milan Lucic, James Van Riemsdyk, Morgan Geekie, and Patrick Brown, alongside a powerhouse defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. How do they feel about the return of Milan Lucic? Will Patrice Bergeron come back? Can Bruins Contend without Tyler Bertuzzi? The two discuss it all on this must-listen Bruins Free Agency episode.



Pucks with Haggs is proudly sponsored by FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network!

