Bruins-Hurricanes Game 4 Preview, Betting Lines & Predictions

Looking to inch a game closer to advancing to the second round, the Boston Bruins face off against the Carolina Hurricanes Monday night at 8 p.m.

The Bruins lead the series 2-1 heading into Game 4. According to the online sports book Betonline.ag Boston is favored by a goal and a half with -115 odds on the money line. Carolina on the other hand is sitting at +104. The over/under is set at 5.

The Hurricanes will be without prolific young winger Andrei Svechnikov after the 20-year-old suffered a lower body injury during Game 3.

Game 3 was a 3-1 victory for the Bruins who had goals from Charlie Coyle, Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand.

Boston will once again be without Rask in net after he opted out of the NHL’s Return to Play to be with his family. Jaroslav Halak will once again be in net for the Bruins after his 29-save Game 3.

Prediction:

Jaroslav Halak showed why he is considered one of the league’s lop backups in Game 3 and the Bruins are confident that they can ride him to a deep playoff run.

If Halak once again plays up to his ability, expect the Bruins to take care of business in Game 4 and take them -115 on the money line. After all, without Svechnikov, the Hurricanes lack one of their true goal-scoring threats.

Though Boston should be favored Games 1 and 2 were one goal affairs and Game 3 would have been as well if not for a late empty netter. Anticipate another close game and take the Hurricanes to cover the spread in another close game.

The over/under of five is nearly spot on but neither team has flashed their scoring prowess thus far. Take the under in another low-scoring affair.

Bruins 2 Hurricanes 1