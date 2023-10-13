First Impressions of the 2023-24 Bruins

Bold Predictions for the Bruins 2023-24 season.

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Patrick Donnelly of Boston Sports Journal discuss a myriad of hot topics surrounding the world of hockey. They delve into how the Bruins impeccably executed the Centennial ceremony and ponder whether Connor Bedard is indeed the rising star everyone believes him to be. The duo also highlights Matt Poitras’s undeniable talent and discusses the brewing question: Should the Bruins rethink their top six? The conversation wraps up with a look into the logical fit of Milan Lucic on the fourth line.

Topics:

• Bruins nailed the Centennial ceremony

• Is Connor Bedard the real deal?

• Matt Poitras certainly seems to be

• Should the Bruins shake up the top six?

• Milan Lucic and the fourth line makes sense

