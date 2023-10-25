Biggest Takeaways from Bruins California Trip

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan from Boston.com react to Matt Poitras’ first NHL goals out west and explore the reasons behind why he works at the NHL level. But amidst all the excitement, there’s a lingering question: Should we be worried about Jake DeBrusk? Tune in to get the latest insights and analysis on the Boston Bruins!

TOPICS:

0:00 Teaser

1:00 Bruins undefeated

4:55 Matt Poitras ends the trip in a big way

8:45 Why Poitras is working at the NHL level

15:07 The goaltending duo is fully back

19:32 Should we be worried about Jake DeBrusk?

