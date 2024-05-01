Bruins Fail to Close out Leafs; Fall 2-1 in Overtime

BOSTON — If your Bruins PTSD is kicking in a little bit right now, it’s with good reason.
For the second year in a row the Bruins hosted a Game 5, up 3 game to 1 with a chance to close out a series. For the second year in a row that game went to overtime, and for the second year in a row the Bruins ended up on the losing side.
Boston fell to Toronto 2-1 on Tuesday night after Matt Knies stuffed a rebound past Jeremy Swayman just 2:26 into overtime to send the series back to Toronto for a game 5.
Boston was dominated throughout the first period. Toronto outshot the Bruins 12-2 and took an early 1-0 lead after Jack McCabe fired one through a screen and past Swayman for the 1-0 lead 5:33 into the period.
“We weren’t good enough — just as simple as that,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery.