Bruins Fail to Close out Leafs; Fall 2-1 in Overtime

The Boston Bruins fall to the Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime to force a game 6 back in Toronto on Thursday night.
John ZannisBy 2 Mins Read
Apr 30, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (23) scores the game winning goal past Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during overtime in game five of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — If your Bruins PTSD is kicking in a little bit right now, it’s with good reason.

For the second year in a row the Bruins hosted a Game 5, up 3 game to 1 with a chance to close out a series. For the second year in a row that game went to overtime, and for the second year in a row the Bruins ended up on the losing side.

Boston fell to Toronto 2-1 on Tuesday night after Matt Knies stuffed a rebound past Jeremy Swayman just 2:26 into overtime to send the series back to Toronto for a game 5.

Boston was dominated throughout the first period. Toronto outshot the Bruins 12-2 and took an early 1-0 lead after Jack McCabe fired one through a screen and past Swayman for the 1-0 lead 5:33 into the period.

“We weren’t good enough — just as simple as that,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery.

In his third consecutive start, Swayman was outstanding in net once again. He finished with 31 saves while Woll stopped 28.
Leafs star Auston Mathews did not play due to illness.
Game 6 is Thursday night in Toronto. Game 7, if necessary, will be back on Causeway St. Saturday night.
