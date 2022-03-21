Bruins, Hampus Lindholm, agree to eight-year extension

One Day after trading for defenseman Hampus Lindholm the Bruins have signed Lindholm to a massive 8 year contract extension.

Lindholm, 28, will make $52M over the next eight years, according to general manager Don Sweeney in a press release by the team.

The Bruins acquired Lindholm on Saturday along with Kodie Curran in exchange for defensemen Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore, along with a 2022 first-round draft pick, a 2023 second-round draft pick, and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

It is no surprise that Boston, a playoff contender, is buying at the deadline. Lindholm brings immediate production to Boston. The Sweden native has scored five goals and dished out 17 assists for the Anaheim Ducks this season.

“We’re a better team today,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He has a legitimate top-four resume in the National Hockey League. [He’s] playoff-tested, still young. He’s a real good add for us.”

As Boston fights for higher playoff seeding, Lindholm provides the team with much-needed depth as a top-4 defenseman. In a competitive conference with several contenders in their own division such as the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins needed to make this move to have a chance.

Popular now Another Sloppy Jaylen Brown Performance Undermines Highlight Dunk

“They always have that winning mindset,” Lindholm said on Sunday, a day after he was traded to Boston and hours after agreeing to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension.

“They find ways to get in the mix and compete,” said Lindholm, a 2012 first-round draft pick who had played his entire career in Anaheim. “I’ve missed it the last three years. There’s nothing more fun. I can only imagine playing in Boston. I’m ready to go to battle.”

It’s not yet clear where Lindholm will slot into the lineup but Bruce Cassidy confirmed that the big Swede will either jump into the first D-pairing alongside Charlie McAvoy or on the second pairing with Brandon Carlo.

The Bruins new acquisition won’t play Monday in Montreal but will be available for Thursday’s home matchup against the Lightning.