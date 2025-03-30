Punchless Bruins Drop Another in 2-1 Loss to the Red Wings

The Boston Bruins 5 game road trip has mercifully come to and end with a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The loss extends Boston’s winless streak to a season high 8 games. (0-7-1)

Unlike the majority of games on this trip, the B’s competed on Saturday night. But the reality is, their punchless lineup, depleted by trades and injuries makes it hard these days to muster any positive results. Still, interim head coach Joe Sacco says he’s liked how the Bruins competed.

“I like a lot about our game tonight. I thought our compete level was high,” said interim coach Joe Sacco via the Boston Bruins X account. “I thought there was a lot of intensity in our game tonight. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t come away with the result that we wanted to. It’s frustrating. I feel for the guys. But we gave a solid effort here tonight. We just fell short and we weren’t able to capitalize on our chances, especially at the end. but the effort was solid.”

🎥 Coach Sacco and Morgan Geekie react following the #NHLBruins 2-1 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday night in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/vETCbkX65D — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 30, 2025

“I think it was one of the more complete games we’ve played in a while,” added Morgan Geekie who scores Boston’s lone goal. “It’s tough when you don’t see the results at the end of that, but it’s something we can build off of and take positives out and come back at it on Tuesday (against Washington at the Garden).”

The Bruins playoff hopes are all but dashed but the Wings entered the game with an outside shot of sneaking their way into the postseason, 3 points out of the final Wild Card. So naturally, the Wings came out with some fight.

Alex DeBrincat and Andrew Peeke dropped the gloves just 1:06 into the game after DeBrincat challenged Peeke following a big hit.

Less than a minute later, Jakub Lauko got the worst of an exchange with bruising Wings forward Auston Watson who rained haymakers down on Lauko before body slamming him to the ice, earning him an extra 10-minute misconduct.

Austin Watson laid the BOOM on Jakub Lauko 💪 👊 pic.twitter.com/97X6YnTE8R — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 30, 2025

Detroit got on the board first following a turnover by David Pastrnak in the neutral zone. Marco Kasper raced out and beat Jeremy Swayman with a wrister from the top of the left circle. It was soft goal let up by Swayman who saw it the whole way but just whiffed with the glove.

A late hit by Nikita Zadorov put Detroit on the power play at the end of the first. The man advantage seeped into the second period where the Wings extended their lead on a goal by Lucas Raymond 53 seconds in.

Less than two minutes later the Bruins got one back. Morgan Geekie drew a penalty and then followed it with a power play goal – his 27th of the season to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Bruins carried the play the rest of the second period but failed to score. And then in the 3rd period. they just stopped trying. Boston didn’t record a shot on goal until there was less than 6 minutes to play in the final frame and they few they did land on net in the games waning moments they failed to convert.

Boston now sits at 69 points in a 3-way tie for the 6th worst record in the league. The Bruins realistically could sink as low as 4th worst, improving their lottery odds in what is considered to be a top heavy NHL draft.

The Bruins return home on Tuesday to take on the Washington Capitals. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.