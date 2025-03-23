Bruins Fall to Sharks 3-1 as Playoff Hopes Continue to Fade

The Bruins dwindling playoff hopes took another hit following a 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

It was a particularly tough loss for the Bruins who rallied to tie the game at 1 in the second. Boston dominated the 3rd only to have the Sharks break the tie with 3.23 left in the game on a goal from career AHL-er Lucas Carlsson making his NHL debut. Carlsson scored off a rebound past a sprawling Joonas Korpisalo following a one timer from Will Smith.

“I think obviously there was probably a stretch we could have played better, but I thought overall it was pretty good and we had them on their heels and maybe it’s a heck of a block [by Korpisalo] and just an unlucky bounce really, to be honest,” said Casey Mittelstadt via the Boston Globe.“ So yeah, that one hurts for sure, but got to regroup quick and get back at it [Sunday in Los Angeles].”

This is the first time the Bruins have lost to the Sharks in 15 games, dating back to March 16th, 2016. The loss extends the B’s current losing streak to 5. The Bruins are now 6 points back in the Wild Card with 11 games to play but they are also trailing four other teams.

Things got off to a feisty start after Bruins forward Jakub Lauko dropped the gloves with Sharks tough guy Barclay Goodrow three minutes into the first period. Goodrow got the best of the scrap getting Lauko’s jersey over his head but Lauko hung in there throwing a few blind haymakers. It was the first bout for Lauko since returning to the Bruin at the trade deadline.

Jakub Lauko and Barclay Goodrow drop the gloves: pic.twitter.com/jqntYeVsTJ — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 23, 2025

The game remained scoreless until two minutes to go in the second period. New Bruins forward Casey Mittlestadt got taken off the puck in the offensive zone leading to a Sharks breakout. Number one overall draft pick and former BU standout Macklin Celebrini slid a beautiful cross-ice pass to William Eklund who beat beat Joonas Korpisalo 5 hole to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins tied things up late in the second after Sharks goalie Alexandar Georgiev botched an exchange behind the net with defenseman Vincent Deharnais. Bruins forward Cole Koepke pounced on Desharnais, picked his pocket and fed Mittelstadt who tucked one into a vacated net to tie the game at 1.

Casey Mittelstadt ties things up. pic.twitter.com/WS6NyrCtHG — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 23, 2025

The Bruins came out smoking in the third period outshooting the Sharks 8 to 1 over the first 10 minutes. However they failed to connect on any opportunities before Carlsson’s eventual go ahead goal. Goodrow added an empty netter for San Jose to account for the 3-1 final.

Korpisalo made 19 saves in the game including several of the spectacular variety, including a few in the third just prior to Carlsson’s game winner.

The Bruins continue their five-game road trip in the Golden State and head down to Los Angeles on a back-to-back, playing the Kings on Sunday at 9 P.M. EST.