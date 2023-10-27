Bruins Lose to Ducks in OT | Joe Haggerty Postgame Recap

BOSTON — Mason McTavish of Anaheim secured a 4-3 victory for the Ducks with a goal during a 2-on-1 break, just 2:52 into overtime. Joe Haggerty provides a post-game report from TD Garden, dissecting the details of what went amiss for the Bruins in their first loss of the season.

Fanduel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. NEW customers can bet $5 and get $200 in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED. Now is the best time to join FanDuel! The app is easy to use and you can be on everything from spreads to player props and more! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season with an offer you won’t wanna miss. 21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.