Bruins Lose to Panthers Instant Reaction | Poke The Bear

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan go LIVE to break down the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers game. They discuss the 2-1 loss to a depleted Panthers team and look at how this impacts the teams potential playoff run.

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