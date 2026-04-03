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Bruins Lose to Panthers Instant Reaction | Poke The Bear

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan go LIVE to break down the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers game. They discuss the 2-1 loss to a depleted Panthers team and look at how this impacts the teams potential playoff run.

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