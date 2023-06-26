Bruins Mailbag: Haggs’ Offseason Plan, The Future of Bertuzzi & Patrice Bergeron

Join Bruins hockey analyst Joe Haggerty in the latest ‘Pucks with Haggs’ mailbag edition. In this episode, Haggs tackles the hottest Bruins rumors, delves into potential buyouts, and explores what lies ahead for key players like Tyler Bertuzzi and Patrice Bergeron. Offering expert insights and detailed analysis, this episode is a must-listen for Bruins’ fans and hockey enthusiasts alike.”

Trending Observations from Day One of Patriots Minicamp

Pucks with Haggs is brought to you by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win.

21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See full terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).

Factor. Visit https://factormeals.com/HAGGS50 to get 50% off your first box! Factor is America’s #1 Ready-To-Eat Meal Kit, can help you fuel up fast with ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door.