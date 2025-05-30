Bruins Mailbag: Offseason outlook, next coach and trading roster players | Bruins Beat

On this week’s show, Evan Marinofsky rides solo and answers listener questions on everything to do with the Bruins. From the new coaches’ style to the future of Matt Poitras and free agents, Evan dives into everything.

