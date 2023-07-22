Bruins Mailbag: The Future of Jake DeBrusk and More

Conor Ryan of Boston.com rides solo on this episode of Poke the Bear and answers questions from Bruins fans.



3:00 – How much is left for Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman?

6:00 – If Patrice Bergeron returns, what is he getting on a deal?

9:00 – The future of Johnny Beecher

12:55 – Who is more likely to breakout next season: Fabian Lysell or Georgii Merkulov?

16:00 – Ty Anderson weighs in!

19:00 – What to do about Jake Debrusk

22:00 – Depth options for the fourth line

