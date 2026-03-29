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Bruins Make Another Statement with Win over Wild

Conor Ryan reacts to the Bruins recent run of form
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor breaks down Boston’s win over Minnesota, James Hagens’ first goal, and much more.

0:00 Intro
4:13 Bruins vs Wild Recap
7:58 Pavel Zacha’s Impact
16:03 PrizePicks
17:35 Bruins Are Rising to the Occasion
24:20 Awaken180
25:33 James Hagens’ First Goal
30:00 Wrapping Up!

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CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

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