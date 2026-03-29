Bruins Make Another Statement with Win over Wild

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor breaks down Boston’s win over Minnesota, James Hagens’ first goal, and much more.

0:00 Intro

4:13 Bruins vs Wild Recap

7:58 Pavel Zacha’s Impact

16:03 PrizePicks

17:35 Bruins Are Rising to the Occasion

24:20 Awaken180

25:33 James Hagens’ First Goal

30:00 Wrapping Up!

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