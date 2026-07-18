Bruins Make Big Front Office Changes

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guests the New England Hockey Journal’s Evan Marinovsky and Arlington High School hockey coach John Messuri discuss the Bruins changes to the front office, and have a lively discussion about the state of prep hockey and youth hockey with the changes happening at the junior level.

0:00 – Intro

2:05 – Bruins front office changes: analytics, new hires, what it means

7:15 – Praising the internal promotions and what’s changed in the org

11:34 – Roster talk

18:51 – PrizePicks

20:44 – USA Hockey & the Canadian Hockey League debate

27:17 – Growing college hockey and the NIL/transfer portal effect

36:10 – USNTDP vs. other development paths: what’s best for kids?

48:33 – AI in scouting and the future of player development

52:42 – Grading the Bruins’ offseason moves

58:43 – Steve Yzerman removed as Wings president: league-wide implications

1:02:43 – Final thoughts & outro

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