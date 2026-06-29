Bruins Make Big Trade for JJ Peterka | How It Impacts Free Agency Plans | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Anthony Kwetkowski (Bruins Network) break down the JJ Peterka trade and the Bruins at the draft. They also dive into what the Bruins should do in free agency.

0:00 – Welcome in!

2:56 – Bruins acquire JJ Peterka from Mammoth for 23rd Pick & 2028 1st via Panthers

16:10 – Prizepicks

17:46 – Recapping Boston Bruins 2026 NHL Draft selections

18:57 – Yuri Ivanov, Goalie, 56th Pick

29:13 – Favorite pick from Bruins draft

34:12 – Subscribe to the podcast!

34:41 – Should Bruins go after Rasmus Andersson?

41:18 – What should Bruins do in Free Agency?

47:25 – Should Bruins bring back Viktor Arvidsson?

53:25 – Wrapping up!

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