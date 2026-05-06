Bruins Miss Out on Top Pick; Maple Leafs Land 1st Pick | Poke The Bear

Join Conor Ryan & Evan Marinofsky as they react to the NHL Draft lottery and look at how it impacts the Boston Bruins who currently own the Toronto Maple Leafs pick. While the Bruins own their pick Toronto’s first-round pick is top-five protected, meaning the Bruins will receive the pick only if it falls outside the top-five selections. The Maple Leafs have an 8.5% chance of landing the #1 pick in the NHL Draft.

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