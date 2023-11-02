Bruins Most Likely Eastern Conference Team to Make Stanley Cup Playoffs Amid Hot Start

For the second season in a row, the Boston Bruins are off to a roaring start. At 8-0-1, the club not only leads

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, they have the best odds to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here’s a look at their top five:

Eastern Conference Odds to Make Stanley Cup Playoffs

Boston Bruins -720

Carolina Hurricanes -650

New Jersey Devils -590

New York Rangers -530

Toronto Maple Leafs -530

Last season, the Bruins not only won the President’s Trophy, given to the team with the best regular season record in the league, but at 65-12-5, put together the best regular season in NHL history. It, of course, all was for nothing after they lost to the Panthers in the first round of the playoffs four games to three.

Boston played their first contest against the Panthers of 2023 on Monday, and head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters that it was more than just a game:

“It’s not one of 82,” he explained prior to the contest. “No. I mean, they ended our season. They went all the way to the Finals. Our summers were miserable until the Finals were over, and that’s because they beat us. So yeah, this means more.”

Boston won the game 3-2 in overtime.

The Bruins, under new leadership with Brad Marchand as captain, have picked up where they left off last season with elite offensive play from David Pastrnak. The winger is tied for fifth in the NHL in points (14) and is second in goals (8) through nine games. He’s also third in the league in shots (42) with a 19% shot percentage.

The goaltending has been excellent again as well. Jeremy Swayman is second in the NHL in goals-against average (1.26) and save percentage (.957). While Linus Ullmark is also time five in each category (1.77 GAA is fourth, .939 save percentage is fourth). A dominant duo again.

The question now becomes: can it continue like it did last season? Time will tell, of course. Boston takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs from TD Garden on Thursday night.