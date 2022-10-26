Subscribe
NHL

Bruins Move to 6-1-0 after Win vs Stars at TD Garden

CLNS Media

BOSTON, MA — Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal recaps the Bruins 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Boston has now improved to 6-1-0 on the season.

