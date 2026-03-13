Bruins Need More from Top Guys | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Joe Haggerty dive into why the top guys are struggling. One in particular is most concerning. They also get into how that impacts things with James Hagens. Plus, are the Sharks the blueprint?

0:00 – Welcome in Guest!

4:59 – Bruins lose to Sharks 4-2

11:38 – Bruins recent offensive struggles

20:38 – Prizepicks

21:37 – How will Bruins handle James Hagens?

29:43 – Subscribe to the podcast!

30:15 – Should the Bruins follow the Sharks blueprint of rebuild?

41:20 – Wrapping up!

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