Bruins Off-season Mailbag: Swayman Back, Next Captain, and more!

Listen to the latest episode of “Pucks with Haggs,” where Joe Haggerty dissects Swayman’s arbitration and potential trades looming for the Bruins. Haggerty also takes on who he thinks could be the Bruins next captain, gives insight on Tyler Bertuzzi, and predicts who will be brought to training camp this upcoming season.



