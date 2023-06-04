Joe Haggerty is joined by CLNS Media’s John Zannis for a Bruins offseason mailbag episode! Joe and John discuss Tyler Bertuzzi’s future, if Boston has buyers remorse on Hampus Lindholm and more!

Pucks with Haggs

