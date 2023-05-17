Bruins Offseason Preview w/ Boston Comedian Dave Russo

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now is joined by CLNS Media’s John Zannis to react to the Boston Bruins end of season press conference. Later on Boston comedian Dave Russo joins the pod to react to Boston’s first round series loss from a fan perspective.



