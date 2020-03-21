The Boston Bruins are the last NHL team to announce a payment plan for part-time arena workers.

It’s finally happened.

The Boston Bruins announced Saturday morning that owner Jeremy Jacobs will be donating $1.5 million for Bruins and TD Garden part-time workers who will be missing payments if the final six regular season home games aren’t played.

This makes the Bruins the final NHL team to set up a payment plan of the sort.

The move comes after mounting criticism from the public, including Attorney General Maura Healey asking for the Jacobs to come forward and pay their part-time Garden employees.

“I just want them to act, I just want them to step up and do something,” Healey said to the Boston Herald Friday. “Do something for their workers. Every other team has said they are going to provide financial support for hourly workers who have been hurt by this, and that runs the range of paying their salaries or paying for their living expenses…I just want them to act now.”

Now they have finally acted, and Garden employees finally get some clarity during this global pandemic.

Prior to the $1.5 million fund, there was just a GoFundMe for the part-time workers. It currently sits at just over $37,000.