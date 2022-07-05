Bruins Potential Free Agents to Target & The Right Choice at 2C

Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media rides solo on this episode and answers listener questions. The questions range from the 2022 NHL Draft, to the best option as the next second line center, to potential UFAs to target, to the impact of Jim Montgomery. This episode covers a lot.

2:00 – Could the Bruins deal into the first round at this year’s Draft?

6:00 – Who benefits the most from Jim Montgomery?

13:00 – Getting creative with the salary cap

20:00 – The best option at 2C for the Bruins

24:00 – The Nazem Kadri dilemma

31:00 – A realistic UFA target

34:00 – The future of David Pastrnak

41:00 – Preseason predictions for breakout and bust candidates

