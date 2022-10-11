Bruins Preview & Predictions for the 2022-23 Season

It’s predictions time! Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal give their big predictions on the 2022-23 season for the Bruins. They also answer some of the biggest questions facing the team.

4:00 – Is this it for Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci?

9:00 – When does David Pastrnak re-sign?

14:30 – An obvious choice for who will lead the Bruins in goals

19:00 – Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark or…both?

23:00 – Unsung hero

29:00 – The big breakout player

31:00 – Bruins MVP

34:00 – Where will the Bruins finish in the Atlantic?

36:00 – What will they do in the postseason?

Follow Evan Marinofsky on Twitter

Follow CLNS Media on Twitter

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BRUINS for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!