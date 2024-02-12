Bruins Put on a Clinic against Vancouver

In the latest episode of “Poke the Bear,” Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky dive into a series of engaging topics, beginning with the Bruins’ remarkable performance against Vancouver, which they pinpoint as one of the team’s most impressive outings. They explore Brad Marchand’s significant yet often overlooked impact, suggesting he deserves more acclaim. The discussion also covers Elias Lindholm’s tough game before turning to Pavel Zacha’s recent play.

Topics:

– Bruins put together one of their best performances against Vancouver

– Brad Marchand still doesn’t get enough credit

– Rough night for Elias Lindholm

– Pavel Zacha is getting red hot

