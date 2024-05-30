What Can the Bruins Get for Linus Ullmark?

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss the potential return for the Bruins if they were to deal goaltender Linus Ullmark. They then go over potential high-end talent for the Bruins to pursue this offseason, and respond to a tweet from a listener.

0:00 – Conor’s Troubling Trend

5:12 – Bruins Playoff Performance

7:17 – Ottawa’s Interest in Ullmark

10:54 – Ullmark’s Decision

13:29 – Making a case

19:48 – Learning a new language

23:00 – Ullmark’s future plans

26:13 – GameTime

32:32 – Numbers Concerns

34:22 – Center Depth Importance

