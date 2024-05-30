Close Menu
NHL

What Can the Bruins Get for Linus Ullmark?

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss what the Bruins could get for one of their star goaltenders
Jackson Tolliver

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss the potential return for the Bruins if they were to deal goaltender Linus Ullmark. They then go over potential high-end talent for the Bruins to pursue this offseason, and respond to a tweet from a listener.

0:00 – Conor’s Troubling Trend
5:12 – Bruins Playoff Performance
7:17 – Ottawa’s Interest in Ullmark
10:54 – Ullmark’s Decision
13:29 – Making a case
19:48 – Learning a new language
23:00 – Ullmark’s future plans
26:13 – GameTime
32:32 – Numbers Concerns
34:22 – Center Depth Importance

 

Poke the Bear is brought to you by:

Jackson Tolliver is a producer and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports broadcasting. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

