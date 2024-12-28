Bruins return from break with stinker against Blue Jackets | Poke the Bear

Conor Ryan and Ty Anderson break down the Bruins getting absolutely smoked in Columbus. The timing couldn’t have been worse, especially after a big win against the Capitals. Once again, special teams continue to struggle, and it’s starting to cost them. With these issues piling up, what lineup moves does this team need to make to turn things around?

