Bruins Roster Cuts Are Approaching | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Boston’s preseason win over the Rangers, which players are on the roster bubble, and Zdeno Chara taking on a new role with the team.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:05 Bruins moving closer to making roster cuts
03:05 Reaction to Bruins 5-4 preseason win over Rangers
07:16 Have any of the Bruins’ younger players done enough to make the roster?
15:24 Bruins lineups starting to take shape in preseason
22:41 Does Fabian Lysell fit anywhere on this roster?
25:49 Will John Beecher get cut?
27:52 Could Andrew Peeke become a valuable asset for the Bruins?
30:08 Bruins name Zdeno Chara hockey operations advisor and mentor
