Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Bruins Roster Cuts Are Approaching | Poke the Bear

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Boston’s preseason win over the Rangers, which players are on the roster bubble, and Zdeno Chara taking on a new role with the team.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:05 Bruins moving closer to making roster cuts
03:05 Reaction to Bruins 5-4 preseason win over Rangers
07:16 Have any of the Bruins’ younger players done enough to make the roster?
14:09 PrizePicks
15:24 Bruins lineups starting to take shape in preseason
22:04 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!
22:41 Does Fabian Lysell fit anywhere on this roster?
25:49 Will John Beecher get cut?
27:52 Could Andrew Peeke become a valuable asset for the Bruins?
30:08 Bruins name Zdeno Chara hockey operations advisor and mentor
34:10 Thanks for watching!

Poke the Bear is Powered by

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.