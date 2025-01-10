Bruins Rumored to Make Blockbuster Trade With Canucks | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Andrew Raycroft joins Evan Marinofsky to discuss the current state of the Boston Bruins. Razor gives insight into his role with NESN, talks about who isn’t pulling their weight in this Bruins roster, and if the Bruins could/should make a move for Vancouver’s Elias Petterson. All that, and much more!

Topics:

– Raycroft is adjusting to being the rinkside reporter

– What’s going wrong?

– Breaking down the power play

– Lindholm vs. Lindholm

– Trade rumors!

– Building through the draft debate

