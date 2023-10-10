BOLD Predictions for the Bruins 2023-24 season | Bruins Beat

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan from Boston.com delve into the Bruins 2023-24 season with their Bold Predictions. Expect insightful forecasts, potential surprises, and breakout player predictions. Tune in for an engaging glimpse into the Bruins’ anticipated season!

