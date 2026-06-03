Bruins Should Consider Trading Pavel Zacha | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan break down Pavel Zacha’s future in Boston and whether he should be traded for top draft capital.

0:00 – Welcome in!

0:58 – Golden Knights defeat Hurricanes 5-4 in Game 1 Stanley Cup Finals

4:59 – Should Bruins trade Pavel Zacha this offseason?

16:37 – Prizepicks

19:06 – Looking at potential trade for Pavel Zacha

31:58 – Wrapping up!

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