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Bruins Should Consider Trading Pavel Zacha | Poke The Bear

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan break down Pavel Zacha’s future in Boston and whether he should be traded for top draft capital.

0:00 – Welcome in!
0:58 – Golden Knights defeat Hurricanes 5-4 in Game 1 Stanley Cup Finals
4:59 – Should Bruins trade Pavel Zacha this offseason?
16:37 – Prizepicks
19:06 – Looking at potential trade for Pavel Zacha
31:58 – Wrapping up!

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